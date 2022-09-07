The Department of Transportation warns residents about traffic ticket scam in Greensboro

The City of Greensboro does not use cameras to issue traffic violations. The City will not email you to issue a traffic ticket.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning the public about a traffic ticket scam going around.

City officials said someone got an email about a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro.

The City of Greensboro said they do not does cameras to issue traffic violations, and they city will not email you to issue a traffic ticket.

People are encouraged to think twice before they open attachments or click any link in an unsolicited email. Any official email from the City of Greensboro will always come from an email at the domain @greensboro-nc.gov.

