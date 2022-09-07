x
The Department of Transportation warns residents about traffic ticket scam in Greensboro

The City of Greensboro does not use cameras to issue traffic violations. The City will not email you to issue a traffic ticket.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning the public about a traffic ticket scam going around. 

City officials said someone got an email about a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro. 

RELATED: Greensboro approves installation of 15 more safety cameras

People are encouraged to think twice before they open attachments or click any link in an unsolicited email. Any official email from the City of Greensboro will always come from an email at the domain @greensboro-nc.gov.

