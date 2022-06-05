Road Closed: Emergency water main repairs on Carver School Road in Winston-Salem

Carver School Road is shut down between Milton Drive and Craver Street in Winston-Salem until 5:00 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Carver School Road is closed for water main repairs Sunday, according to city officials.

The city said approximately 50 customers will be affected as they make repairs. Drivers should avoid traveling in the area or use alternate routes.

Several hydrants and valves will be turned off. The water will be safe to drink after they make repairs.

City officials encouraged people in the area to take the following precautions:

Turn the water heater circuit breaker to the off position. If you use gas, contact your gas company if you have any questions.

Avoid opening faucets or flushing toilets during this time. This will help minimize air in your system.

If water is discolored after service has been restored, run an outside hose faucet and/or a bathtub until any discoloration is no longer visible.