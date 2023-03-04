New Walkertown Road closed from emergency water main repairs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem has been closed between Gerald Street and Addison Ave due to emergency water main repairs.
Detours will be put in place, and drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
City officials have not reported when the road is expected to reopen. Check for updates on WFMY News 2 and from Winston-Salem city alerts.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.