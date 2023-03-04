x
New Walkertown Road closed from emergency water main repairs

City officials have not reported when the road is expected to reopen.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem has been closed between Gerald Street and Addison Ave due to emergency water main repairs. 

Detours will be put in place, and drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

City officials have not reported when the road is expected to reopen. Check for updates on WFMY News 2 and from Winston-Salem city alerts.

