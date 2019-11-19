RALEIGH, N.C. — You will no longer have to get a yearly emissions inspection if your vehicle is 20 years old.

The new law begins December 1, 2019, after it was passed in 2017 and then approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said, for example, a 1999 model year vehicle would be exempt from obtaining an emissions inspection starting December 1.

By law, a motor vehicle must pass an annual safety inspection before it can be registered in North Carolina. Emissions are still required in 22 counties and will be required for vehicles under 20 years old. Those counties include: Alamance, Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Onslow, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Union and Wake counties.

For more information visit, NCDMV.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: 23 states widen challenge to Trump administration car rules

RELATED: The Countdown is on: You Have One Year to Get Your Real ID

RELATED: Traffic Shift Planned For Skeet Club Road In High Point Next Week: NCDOT

RELATED: Keep It Moving. Charlotte Gets First Continuous Flow Intersection In North Carolina

RELATED: Emissions Testing Could Be A Thing Of The Past For Most N.C. Counties, But Probably Not Yours

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE