Rockingham County drivers no longer required to conduct emissions inspections

Emissions inspections are set to end starting November in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties. Annual safety inspections will still be required statewide.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Starting November, Rockingham County drivers will no longer be required to conduct annual emissions inspections.

The county is one of three to join 78 other North Carolina counties not required to hold the tests.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.

The other two counties not requiring yearly emissions tests starting November include Lee and Onslow counties.

NCDOT officials said the approval was a result of the Regulatory Reform Act of 2016-2017 by the N.C. General Assembly during the 2017 long session.

Officials noted all counties still require annual safety inspections.

After Nov. 1, annual vehicle emissions inspections will only be required in the following 19 counties: Alamance, Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Randolph, Rowan, Union and Wake counties, according to NCDOT.

