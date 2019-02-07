BURLINGTON, N.C. — It's been an emotional 24 hours for a Burlington community after three men were shot and killed by someone their family said was their friend. They gathered outside the same apartment where this nightmare unfolded.

It started with prayers to remember the three men who were murdered on Perry Circle last night, but, unfortunately, the tender moment turned tense when a man apparently connected to the suspect showed up.

After Burlington Police controlled the situation, the group continued on with the vigil, lighting candles and releasing balloons in honor of the victims.

Triple Murder Investigation | Man Arrested After 3 Men Found Shot to Death in Burlington Apartment: Police

This all began Sunday, when three people were found shot to death inside a Burlington apartment just after 8 p.m. A Durham man was arrested and charged early Monday. Police say they've linked him to the case.

The men, all from Burlington, were identified as:

Kaseem Zinebalist, 27

Tyrone Nelson Jr., 18

Jason Williams, 26

Hyquan Johan Parker was arrested and charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder. Parker, 26, has a Durham address and is in Alamance County Jail in lieu of a $3 million bond.

During Parker's first appearance, absolute chaos in and outside of the Alamance County courthouse unfolded Monday, ending with the arrest of one of the three murder victims’ family members.

The grand jury is discussing the possibility of the death penalty because this isn't the first time Parker's been charged with murder.

As far as the family member, Josselyn Farrior of Durham was arrested for the disturbance in the hallway outside the courtroom on Contempt of Court charges. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Farrior became disruptive then exited the courtroom. Judge Hill ordered a bayliff to bring her back into court. That’s when the disturbance occurred in the hallway. He gave Farrior 10 days in the Alamance County Jail.