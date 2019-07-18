ASHEBORO, N.C. — Representatives with the North Carolina Zoo said an an employee has died in a workplace accident. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a 911 call about a fall at the zoo around 8:20 Thursday morning.

A zoo official reported that an employee had fallen from a tree during a drill. The NC Department of Labor said the employee was an arborist and was employed at the zoological park.

The employee was engaged in an aerial rescue drill and fell 20-30 feet from a tree, according to zoo officials. The Zoo closed for the day at 2pm.

The Zoo is working closely with investigators to determine details of the incident, but did say it is not related to any of the animals.

Officials add the entire Zoo community is deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of our team member.

