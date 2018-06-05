SALISBURY, NC -- An employee was killed after falling into an open tank at a Salisbury plant, Stephanie Murray the Communications Manager for AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals told NBC Charlotte.

According to Murray, the incident happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 5. Murray said the employee, who has yet to be named, fell into an open tank during a loading operation. Local authorities were immediately called to the site, and, upon entering the tank, they discovered the individual had passed away.

"We are terribly saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family and the rest of the employees at our site in Salisbury," Murray said. "At this time, we are working with first responders to further investigate the incident. Our primary concern is providing support for the family and ensuring the continued well-being and safety of our other employees."

Production at the site has been suspended.

