Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training

Greensboro police said the apartments are scheduled for demolition. Residents should expect to hear loud noises and see a large police presence in the area Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future.

Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.

Residents can expect a large police presence in the area and loud noises during this session from 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

This opportunity for officers to train at Smith Homes is due to a partnership between GPD and the Greensboro Housing Authority.

