EMS crew moved from a North Carolina fire department over conduct claims

A North Carolina county said it was moving an emergency medical services crew out of a community’s fire department over multiple reports of unprofessional conduct by fire personnel.

Davie County has terminated its agreement for housing an EMS transport unit, staff, equipment, and supplies at the Advance Fire Department. County Manager David Bone informed Chief Rodney Miller of the change in a letter dated Jan. 21.