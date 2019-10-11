GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today, November 10, 2019, marks the one year anniversary of the death of Greensboro Police Officer Jared W. Franks.

The Greensboro Police Department took to Facebook to remember Franks Sunday morning.

"Today we honor and remember Officer Jared W. Franks. Officer Franks died one year ago today while responding to a robbery in progress call," the post read.

Franks, 24, was killed in a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Webster Road on November 10, 2018.

Franks was responding to a robbery in progress call when he crashed. His patrol car hit another patrol car then struck a house. He was taken to a local hospital where he passed.

RELATED: Family, Friends, Co-Workers, Pay Final Respects To Fallen Greensboro Police Officer Jared Franks

RELATED: Community Comes Out For Candlelight Vigil For Fallen Greensboro Police Officer

RELATED: Greensboro Police Chief Remembers Fallen Officer Jared Franks

RELATED: Memorial For Fallen Greensboro Police Officer Continues To Grow

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users