DURHAM, N.C. — For a third-straight year, the Museum of Life and Science welcomed a new litter of red wolf pups.

The Museum says there are less than 300 red wolf pups on the planet and this family is one of the only multigenerational packs of endangered red wolves in captivity nationwide.

“Wolf pups get people excited," said Sherry Samuels, Director of the Museum's Animal Department. "It gives us another opportunity to engage with people and have a dialogue about the importance of conservation and about endangered species in our own backyard.”

The pups were born Monday morning and are in good health. The pups probably won't be visible outside for several weeks, outside of an occasional appearance on the den camera. The exhibit will stay open to members and visitors for now. You'll eventually be able to see the pups at the Explore the Wild exhibit.

The Museum's animal care staff will watch the pups, their older brothers, and the adult wolf pair over the next few weeks. They will start to open their eyes in 10 to 14 days and venture out of the den for short amounts of time in around three weeks.



