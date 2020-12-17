How to make the most out of your holiday zoom parties!

With the coronavirus still in play, chances are pretty high that you will be attending or hosting at least one Christmas zoom party this year so be prepared.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though COVID-19 vaccines are finally making their way around. We are a while away before we’re in the clear.

With that being the case and Christmas right around the corner, you better believe you will have a least one holiday zoom party to attend or host.

That's why we've decided to be nice instead of noddy and give you some helpful tips to enhance your holiday zoom experience.

1. Test your technology ahead of time

Make sure your Wi-Fi is good and that you have a good connection. You don’t want to start your party off with 30 minutes of troubleshooting.

2. Plan the length of your party

If you have the free version of zoom, your parties going to be cut off in 40-minutes and you may have a problem getting everyone to zoom back in.

3. Make it Festive!

That means from your background scenery to even what you have on. It just adds to the holiday spirit! If your home background isn't pleasant, you can always add a holiday image to your zoom background.

4. Organize a game or activity

So this one is pretty much a no brainer. You have to have something for people to do, however, you don’t want people talking over each other all at once. So try games like Bingo or others where those in attendance really have to pay attention.

5. Send a party favor list

Send a list to your guest of party favors they will need to pick up before the party. Then you can incorporate them throughout the celebration such as giving cheers with glasses or wearing Christmas light necklaces. This helps everyone feel connected and together though apart.

6. Send pre-wrapped gifts

Instead of sending regular packages. Send pre-wrapped gifts instead. Nothing quite says Christmas like the sound of wrapping paper being torn. The anticipation builds excitement.

7. Background Christmas music

This one is pretty much self-explanatory. You have to make sure you set the right tone and atmosphere. Nothing does this better than the right music.

8. Have a Grateful segment: