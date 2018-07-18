GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) - Roadside garden blooms are a delightful sight along North Carolina's highways. The flowers are a sharp contrast to the stretch of black tar road and they are attracting the attention of drivers.

According to The North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the Wildflower Program began in 1985 as an integral part of highway beautification. The wildflower beds are installed and maintained across the state by Roadside Environmental personnel in each of the 14 highway divisions. Many of these beds are marked by NCDOT's wildflower sign.

The Wildflower Program is one of the department's most popular initiatives and recently, some local department of transportation divisions were recognized for their efforts to beautify the roads.

Many drivers are stopping and parking on the side of the road to take photos and selfies, many of which will end up on social media. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says technically you should only be stopping on the side of the road if you have an emergency.

The NCDOT on its website also warns drivers not to stop and pick the wildflowers for their own safety.

