HIGH POINT, N.C. — 25 principals of schools in High Point have signed a strongly-worded letter rebuking comments made by Mayor Jay Wagner.

Released on Thursday, the letter from High Point principals call for Mayor Wagner to advocate for increasing teacher and staff pay instead of researching the possibility of breaking away from Guilford County Schools.

"Our schools need more tangible assistance and partnerships, not more criticism from those in leadership," the letter states.

"City leadership should be advocating to county officials for increasing teacher pay in lieu of exploring secession from GCS at the very time when our schools are making unprecedented change and progress under current district leadership."

Late July, Mayor Wagner called for a study to evaluate High Point's schools 25 years after merging with Guilford County Schools. He said one option could be separating from Guilford County Schools and reverting to a city-run school district.

"Generally, I think there is a perception that a lot of our schools tend to score low, that they’re not very good," Wagner told WFMY News 2 in July.

In the letter, the principals call for more resources allocated to Guilford County Schools to remove barriers to learning, ask leaders to advocate for better teacher and support staff pay, and to remain part of the larger Guilford County Schools district. Mike Hettenbach, principal of Southwest Guilford High School, was one of the principals who signed the letter. He spoke with WFMY News 2 on Friday about their decision to write the letter.

"It was the timing of the words of the mayor," said Hettenbach, who said he and other school employees are working very hard to prepare for school to start.

"Our biggest challenge is really the county leaders. We need them to step up and realize the need for the school system."

Hettenbach said the principals wanted to release the letter before school started to send a message to the community. "We wanted to share our feelings, and my personal feelings, I would like county leaders to support the school system," said Hettenbach.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner spoke with WFMY News 2 on Friday afternoon after news of the letter was released. Mayor Wagner said he had not yet seen the letter from the principals. "I think people are rushing to judgment on this," said Wagner.

"The first step is to study and get all the information."

Currently, he said he is in the middle of putting the volunteer committee together. He anticipates it will be formed by the end of the month. The committee will study student achievement, teacher retention, school safety, and budget issues within High Point's schools.

Wagner said after the study is completed, it is possible that leaders may decide not to break away from Guilford County Schools. He emphasized that no taxpayer money is being spent on the research, and all of the committee members will be volunteers.

