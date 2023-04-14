Eric Williams recalls his friend's last moments before they were gunned down by Mexican cartel

A month later, a man shares his traumatic experience after he and three others were kidnapped in Mexico, with only two of them making it out alive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a month since four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico, crossing the border for a cosmetic procedure.

Only two of them made it back alive including a Winston-Salem man.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake was able to speak with Eric Williams for the first time locally about his experience.

Eric Williams traveled with friends Latavia McGee, Shaeed Woodard, and Zindell Brown, to Mexico at the beginning of March.

As soon as they crossed the border, Williams said a car started following them and then ended up pulling up beside them while they were driving.

"They started flagging us with their hands," Brown said. "It’s a gun, and then I saw the butt of an assault rifle.”

A viral video shows the moments the Americans are forced into the back of a pickup truck.

Williams said that just before this was taken he was shot in the legs and his friends Woodard and Brown, were killed.

“Both of them were shot down," Williams said. "When I say we were best friends we are best friends.”

Williams was emotional remembering the last thing Woodard said to him.

"The last thing he said to us was, 'I love y’all', and 'I’m gone after he said he was gone. He didn’t make any more sounds or anything he actually left this earth," Williams said.

After that, Williams said it only got worse.

"They took us to a clinic at the clinic. They sewed my leg up but they didn’t give me any pain, or medicine," he said.

Then, they took them to a house where they spent a few days.

Williams said they weren’t given food and had to share a water jug with others who seemed to have been captured as well.

"It was a lot I can’t say how many days we were there it felt like forever to tell you the truth," Williams shared.

Williams and McGee were taken to a shack where they had to stay in the same room as their friends who were killed days before.

The two were rescued from that shack and taken to a hospital across the border in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, March 7.

We asked him how it's been since adjusting back to real life.

“It’s not going good but I say the physical part of it I can deal with it. I just can’t deal with the mental part of it. I try to go to sleep and I see Zindell and Shaeed's faces, and I relive the whole thing again," Williams shared.

"I felt guilty because I came home and Shaeed and Zindell didn’t make it home. It was bittersweet for me," Williams continued.

Now, as he continues his recovery, Williams and his attorney, Jason Keith want the world to remember their friends who lost their lives.