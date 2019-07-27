ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Erica Stanfield Brandon was sworn in Friday becoming the first African American judge in the history of Rockingham County. The ceremony took place at the Rockingham County Courthouse.

Brandon will serve as the District Court Judge for both Rockingham and Caswell Counties.

"This is truly a blessing, very astatic, excited, ready to serve the people of Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Excited," said Brandon.

Brandon's first official day as District Court Judge will be Tuesday, July 30 where she will be presiding over child support court.

"My official day by myself will be Tuesday here in Rockingham County, I will be presiding over child support court, August 6th I will be presiding over DSS court in Caswell County."

Brandon says she hopes she can be an inspiration for others to follow their dreams and goals.

"I’m hoping I’m opening doors for other African-American, for other people all people to be able to strive, to work hard and to achieve their goals and their wildest dreams."

