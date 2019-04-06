DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County deputies have found an escaped inmate.

Around 3 a.m Wednesday, the Davie County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Lucio Barboza, 49, was apprehended and taken back to the Davie County Detention Center.

Tuesday around 1 p.m., the Sheriff's Office posted that Barboza escaped from the Davie County Detention Center by climbing a fence in the outdoor recreation area around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. He had been charged with:

Kidnapping 1st degree

Assault on a female

Second-degree rape

Second-degree forcible sex offense

Assault on a government official

Sheriff JD Hartman tells WFMY News 2, the escape is out of the ordinary.

"The detention center is very secure. We have already reviewed the operations and what happened today. My staff did a great job, it's just one of those things," he said Tuesday, "We have not had an escape in over 20 years."

Right after the escape and through the night, multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area for Barboza. Teams used a helicopter, canines on the ground, and set up a perimeter. They stumbled across his shoes in the woods behind the jail.

Mocksville neighbors close by say, they're a bit concerned.

"With his charges - one of them is assault on a female. He’s got numerous charges. So I mean, he’s a very serious person to be messing with. We don’t want to come across him yet we want him apprehended," said Sharon Cheek, "How did he escape, when he was in a recreational yard? And had to climb a fence with razor wire on top? What was that circumstance? I just want to know where everybody was, and how that was possible."

