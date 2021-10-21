Escaped offender with ties to Triad could be in stolen dump truck traveling toward Asheboro

Investigators said Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, has ties to the Triad area and could be traveling toward Asheboro.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement officials are searching for an offender who they said stole a dump truck while working a work detail in Scotland County.

Police said Mundy was in minimum custody serving a sentence at the Scotland Correction Institution for a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled to be released in August 2025.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Mundy was working in an off-prison assignment just before noon Thursday when they said he stole a dump truck. The truck is brown-gray with a North Carolina license plate 88383T. Mundy was listed as homeless before his incarceration but was last known to be living in Guilford County.

Law enforcement in Scotland and Guilford counties and the State Highway Patrol are on the lookout for Mundy.

Mundy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a four-inch scar on his upper left arm and tattoos on his left arm, left hand, right arm and an eagle on his right shoulder.