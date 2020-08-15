NCSHP, Mecklenburg Police, deputies escort injured trooper to Wilson Air Center

Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alecdo was hit by a vehicle on July 4th which resulted in multiple serious injuries. Friday he flew to Atlanta to continue treatments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several NCSHP members, along with the Charlotte Mecklenburg PD and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office escorted Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo from Atrium Health’s CMC in Charlotte to Wilson Air Center Friday.

From their, Alcedo was safely relocated via a medical aircraft to the Shephard Center in Atlanta, GA to continue his path to recovery.

Alcedo was struck by a vehicle on July 4th which resulted in multiple serious injuries.

Since the accident, Adolfo received around-the-clock care from medical professionals at the Charlotte facility according to an NCSHP Facebook post.

Once the aircraft touched down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia, Adolfo was met by members from the Georgia State Patrol who then provided an escort to the Shephard Center.