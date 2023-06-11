Kyle Brown, ESPN director, unexpectedly dies at 42 while working college baseball game

Kyle Brown had been working for ESPN for 16 years.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ESPN released a Twitter statement on the sudden death of one of their employees on June 11.

Kyle Brown died unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency while working the NCAA Baseball Super Regional on Saturday, June 10, according to ESPN.

Brown was a director for the company and was employed for 16 years. ESPN stated Brown was a "deeply admired member of our production team - and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards,".

According to ESPN, Brown was also a former Ohio State pitcher and worked several sports including baseball, basketball, Monday Night Football and college football.

Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and four children, wrote ESPN.

The Winston-Salem game was delayed, what the NCAA claimed at the time, a "medical emergency".

Game 1 from Winston-Salem will not start at 12:06 pm ET due to a medical emergency.#RoadToOmaha — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2023

The game was rescheduled to start two hours later.

Game 1️⃣ in Winston-Salem will start today at 2:15 pm ET on ESPN+#RoadToOmaha — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2023

