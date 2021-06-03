Evans, Cochran lead No. 5 Louisville into ACC finals, 72-59

The Cardinals were 16 of 17 from the free-throw line.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran added 10 points and 10 rebounds and fifth-ranked Louisville advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game with a 72-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday!

Louisville, the tournament’s top seed, also got 11 points from Kianna Smith on 5-of-7 shooting and 10 points off the bench from Norika Konno in the win.