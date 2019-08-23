GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — After tree-snapping storms pounded parts of our area again Thursday afternoon, people are still scrambling to make repairs, ahead of another threat for severe weather.

Several families have been forced out of their homes, unsure when they'll be able to return.

In Greensboro, tree crews worked tirelessly, even as storm clouds and rain began to roll in. On McConnell Road, several workers removed branches and limbs that had fallen on Alanna Hopkins' hundred-year-old home.

"Ooh! This wind! It's coming! This is what it did yesterday!" she exclaimed, "All my stuff blew off the porch, you know it's crazy!"

The scene was eerily similar to Wednesday night's - when wind brought down the elm tree in the first place.

"I came out the door, I tried to open my storm door, it was like 75 miles an hour - the wind, you know," Hopkins said, "I couldn't open it. And when I did push it open and walk this way, when I turn back around the tree went boom-boom-boom!"

Over in High Point, Becka and Shane Keys had just returned home from vacation with their kids, to see the damage in person.

"We found out over dinner that all this had happened," Becka explained, "We got a couple pictures texted to us and kind of saw the severity."

Despite a mess of their own, the Key's biggest concern was for their next door neighbors - who were inside their home, when Wednesday's storm hit.

"The most shocking was our neighbors home, with the tree through it," Becka said, "We couldn't get in touch with them last night, so we were just praying and hoping that they were okay."

Finally back in touch, knowing that everyone is safe, they can rest easier, but the recovery is far from over.

The family who lives in the Edgewood Drive home is staying at a hotel for the next several days, but with the extent of the damage, they're not sure when they'll be coming home.

