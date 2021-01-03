Event held for Kernersville police officer injured in shooting

A convoy road together to the brewery where the fundraiser was held in efforts to support Officer Sean Houle.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An Operation Fly our Flag event and fundraiser was held Sunday for Officer Sean Houle who was shot last weekend in Kernersville.

The event took place from Kernersville to Lexington and ended at Goose and the Monkey Brew House.

A convoy road together to the brewery where the fundraiser was held in efforts to support the injured officer.

Officer Houle was shot in the face, arm, and hand last Sunday at an apartment complex near Main Street.

Investigators said 37-year-old Quinton Blocker got a hold of the officer's service weapon after a struggle. They said Blocker then shot Houle multiple times.

Documents showed Houle first encountered Blocker hours earlier during a traffic stop but Blocker got away.

Blocker was charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blocker had his first court appearance on Monday from a hospital, according to the Forsyth County Clerk of Court. He was hospitalized on a matter unrelated to the officer-involved shooting. His bond remains at $1 million at the Forsyth County Detention Center. His next court date is March 11.

The Kernersville Police Department said officer Sean Houle's condition has improved and he remains in "critical but stable condition."

The department said he had an important surgery Wednesday and that within the past 24 hours, officer Houle "opened his eyes and gave his wife a thumbs up."

The Houle's family released the following statement following the shooting

"The family would like to personally thank Kernersville PD, NC Highway Patrol, Stokes County Sheriff's Office, and the brothers in blue here and abroad for all of the infinite support shown to the entire family. To the first responders who so swiftly cared for Sean and the wake forest Baptist trauma team, we couldn't be more grateful. Also thanks to the local churches, friends, and the entire community. Prayers have been answered and God is certainly in this and we have faith knowing He is the ultimate healer."

