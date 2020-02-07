Fourth of July celebrations still happening

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many events. There are still some ways to celebrate Independence Day around the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many organizations have canceled public Fourth of July celebrations, but there are still Independence Day events going on across the Triad.

Here is a list of a few of the events in the area this weekend.

STANDING GROUND RALLY

July 4th Rally for America Causes event by Liberty Bell Patriots on Saturday, July 4 2020

WHEN: Saturday at 10 AM – 12 PM

WHERE: 300 W Washington St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2624, United States





Liberty & Justice for All/American Solutions for Modern Threats

Liberty & Justice for All/American Solutions for Modern Threats Causes event by NCGOP 6th District on Saturday, July 4 2020 with 112 people interested and 34 people going.



WE ARE ONE RALLY

WE ARE ONE! Event in Greensboro, NC by WOMEN Marching IN Solidarity on Saturday, July 4 2020



GSO ELKS LODGE 4TH CELEBRATION

Fourth of July Celebration Party event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Elks Lodge # 602 on Saturday, July 4 2020



Food Trucks and LIVE Music on the Farm!

Food Trucks and LIVE Music on the Farm! Music event in Summerfield, NC by Farewell Friend on Saturday, July 4 2020



Juneteenth 2 Infinity!

Juneteenth 2 Infinity! Event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Rising on Saturday, July 4 2020



ROOSEVELT HEIGHTS 4TH CELEBRATION