x
Fourth of July celebrations still happening

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many events. There are still some ways to celebrate Independence Day around the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many organizations have canceled public Fourth of July celebrations, but there are still Independence Day events going on across the Triad.

Here is a list of a few of the events in the area this weekend.

STANDING GROUND RALLY 
July 4th Rally for America
Causes event by Liberty Bell Patriots on Saturday, July 4 2020
WHEN: Saturday at 10 AM – 12 PM
WHERE: 300 W Washington St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2624, United States

Liberty & Justice for All/American Solutions for Modern Threats 
Liberty & Justice for All/American Solutions for Modern Threats
Causes event by NCGOP 6th District on Saturday, July 4 2020 with 112 people interested and 34 people going.
WE ARE ONE RALLY
WE ARE ONE!
Event in Greensboro, NC by WOMEN Marching IN Solidarity on Saturday, July 4 2020
GSO ELKS LODGE 4TH CELEBRATION
Fourth of July Celebration
Party event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Elks Lodge # 602 on Saturday, July 4 2020
Food Trucks and LIVE Music on the Farm!
Food Trucks and LIVE Music on the Farm!
Music event in Summerfield, NC by Farewell Friend on Saturday, July 4 2020
Juneteenth 2 Infinity!
Juneteenth 2 Infinity!
Event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Rising on Saturday, July 4 2020
ROOSEVELT HEIGHTS 4TH CELEBRATION
Fourth of July Celebration
Music event in Greensboro, NC by Roosevelt Heights and Rody's Tavern on Saturday, July 4 2020 with 185 people interested.
