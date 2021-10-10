"It's good to be back" | Triad events returning after pandemic forced cancelations

After the coronavirus pandemic canceled many events in 2020, the Triad is seeing more and more events returning to the city.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic canceled or postponed many events in 2020, but now they are coming back and reenergizing people after a difficult year.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event is filling the Greensboro Coliseum this weekend. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's fantastic because everybody loves rodeo and everything," said Robert Pettigrew, who was at the PBR Saturday. "The years I've come to the stadium, (it) was full and you didn't have (any) elbow room."

Fans were eager to get back into the stadium and cheer on their favorite riders.

“Some of them like to watch the riders get thrown, but I like to watch them ride to eight seconds," said Pettigrew. (I) just like to watch the bull, see how they twist and how high they kick up and all.”

But the excitement in the Coliseum Saturday was undeniable.

"Things are starting to open up a little bit more, it's exciting," said Jonathan Mondragon. "People are excited to come back to rodeos."

Nearby in the Colesium Complex, the Ideal Home Show is returning after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

"It's good to be back I think people miss interacting face-to-face with people," said Dande Jaeger, an organizer of the Home Show. "It's easy to shop online but to actually talk to an expert, me as a homeowner myself, I feel more comfortable seeing who I'm purchasing from."

The pandemic saw a boom in home buying and organizers say the Ideal Home Show is the perfect opportunity.

"Come with a notebook handy too," said Jaeger. "(You can) bounce from one (vendor to another) so you can cost compare, get to see the new products that we have. So it's really great for any new homeowner in the market."

Those attending the Southern Ideal Home Show were glad to be about and about as well.

"It was great walking around here today mingling with the crowd and I met some nice people here too," said William Fortune, who was attending the show Saturday.

Fortune was looking into Tiny House Community Development, Inc., a non-profit organization at the event that works to provide tiny homes for those in need, based on income and their current situation.

"I see homelessness every day," said Fortune. "Veterans and single parents, and in some cases whole families where they have children, and they are living in motels in Winston-Salem."

The Southern Ideal Home Show runs through Sunday, October 10, and gives homeowners the opportunity to talk with different home-related vendors.

“Even if you don’t have a project, I like to think it’s a good way to spend a day," said Jaeger. "We have a marketplace, you can buy some furniture, so it’s a great place for all homeowners.”

While the Ideal Home show happens at the Coliseum Complex, the broadway musical Wicked is keeping audiences entertained all month at the Tanger Center. Wicked was postponed last year as well, but audiences were ready for its Greensboro premiere this week.