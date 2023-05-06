Ongoing investigation at former horse farm in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police conducted an investigation on Everidge Road Monday.

Editor's Note: Video attached was from Monday, when investigators began the search.

A former horse farm located on Everidge Road in Winston-Salem is under an ongoing investigation, according to the police.

Crews began digging in the area on Monday. The mobile command center, a backhoe, and multiple agencies remain at the scene Thursday.

Forsyth County property records indicate the farm has had a previous owner. Neighbors say it used to be a horse farm.

Records obtained by WFMY News 2 shows the previous owner was charged and convicted in 2011 with several animal cruelty charges.

The property changed hands in 2016.

Throughout the week crews have been seen digging in the same area

The investigation is on private property and poses no danger to the public, police said. They say it could last several days.

“I appreciate the hard work of all the people out here. There’s a lot of work to do," District Attorney Jim O'Neill said on Tuesday.

O'Neil has visited the scene throughout the week. He was at the scene Thursday and said they are still working.