Police investigation on Everidge Road in Winston-Salem

Police said there is no danger to the public.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are conducting an investigation on 400 Everidge Rd., Winston-Salem police report.

The investigation is on private property and poses no danger to the public, police said. However, police said it could last several days.

This is an ongoing investigation.

