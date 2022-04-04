Every day is a new, exciting day at the Greensboro Science Center

During a typical day, Alison Manka may be training ambassador animals, presenting programs for school groups, or offering information during a shark reef dive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every day is different at the Greensboro Science Center for guests and staff.

Alison Manka, the GSC’s school and aquarium programs coordinator, spends her days creating memorable, hands-on experiences for guests. During a typical day, she may be training ambassador animals, presenting programs for school groups, or offering information during a shark reef dive.

"I don't have a typical day and that's what I love most," Manka said while talking about her role at the Greensboro Science Center. "It's incredibly rewarding to be an educator. You know that you are making a difference in the world."

Manka loves the animals just as much as she loves teaching the community about them.

There's lots more to explore at the Greensboro Science Center. It's located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. General admission includes admission to the aquarium, museum and zoo.

ADMISSION PRICES

GSC Members: Free

Adults (ages 14 - 64): $19.50

Seniors (ages 65+): $18.50

Children (ages 3 - 13): $17.50

Children 2 and Under: Free

Find out more about visits, exhibits, and hours of operation.