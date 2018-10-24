GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Michael swept through the Triad and left thousands without power for days. It's a not-so-distant and not-so-pleasant memory for most.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks says the company is working on new technologies to advance and quicken the power restoration process. But Brooks says there are a lot of new communicative responses they implemented with Michael, which they will continue to use in the future because it benefited both Duke Energy and their customers.

"We did a lot of that through social media and updated our website constantly," Brooks said.

Brooks did Facebook lives with us in the studio after Tropical Storm Michael moved through the Triad.

It was a first for Duke Energy, and something the company will now try to do during every storm that causes major outages.

"We also tried something new – we sat down with WFMY News 2 and did Facebook Lives where we could talk to customers, and that is a best practice we would like to see used more often in storms," Brooks said. "It's reflective of the world we live in today of instant communication – we work to improve upon that every storm."

For future storms & outages, Brooks says Duke Energy is working on new digital technologies.

"Line workers are coming in from other states and they don't know the areas they're working in well," Brooks said. "We are increasingly using digital technologies to download maps to a line truck so they’re more like a local line crew even if they’re from several states away – we're increasingly doing this."

Line crews came in from as far away as Texas and the Midwest to work on power restoration in North Carolina during Florence and Michael.

Duke Energy is also installing "Smart Meters" around the Triad that will allow better outage detection and quicker restoration. The installation should be complete by Spring of 2019.

As for the customers who were without power for days, there was some light moments that came out of the darkness.

Barb Vogel lives in Greensboro. She says the power outage forced her to pause, and take a breath.

"I did a lot more talking, reading," Vogel said. "You don't really chit chat with people anymore so it was really good, it brought peace to my heart."

A Greensboro teen says the outage allowed her to put her phone down, and pick up a book.

"I was bored, I needed to do something, my phone was dead and the power went off so I just read for the whole weekend," High School freshman Lich Rocham said.

"It was actually a good thing the power went out because I started reading."

