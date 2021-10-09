'Every year gets tougher' | Greensboro man remembers brother killed on 9/11

Michael Fangman's brother was a flight attendant on one of the planes that hit the World Trade Center. He spoke publicly for the first time in 20 years.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Year after year, Michael Fangman cannot avoid the grief that comes the second week of September.

"I think every year gets tougher for me," Fangman said. "It affects the way I act sometimes. I get angry."

This year marks 20 years since his brother died on 9/11 when his plane hit the World Trade Center.

"it's just another year I didn't have time spent with him," Fangman said.

The brothers were two of seven children with a 12 year age gap between Michael and his younger brother Robert.

"He was a really good kid," Fangman said. "He was very conscientious. He was very nice to everyone and every animal and he was, in my opinion, out of the seven kids he was the best of us."

Michael said his brother was the top Verizon Wireless salesman in the Philadelphia area but hated the job.

"He took a 50 percent pay cut and became a flight attendant," Fangman said.

Robert flew for about seven months before he boarded United Flight 175 on September 11, 2001.

He was originally was scheduled to be on an international flight but switched to 175, bound for Los Angeles because it was shorter.

"All he did was he showed up for work and was doing his job. Him and 3000 other people," Fangman said.

Michael, who owned a High Point restaurant at the time, arrived at work that morning to find his staff gathered around the television. He did not know his brother was on board that plane when he watched it crash into the second tower.

Now he avoids watching video from that day.

"I love my brother and I will remember him the way he was," Fangman said.

He instead remembers him through photos with family and friends but no tributes can bring him back.

"My family is hurting and will be hurting as long as we're alive," Fangman said.

He hopes this 20-year mark serves as a reminder for all of us to love the ones we are closest to.