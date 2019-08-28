GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several neighbors in Greensboro are still frustrated, after a power surge zapped major appliances in their Lindley Park homes earlier this month.

About 20 people filed claims with Duke Energy to pay for the damages, but those claims were denied. Neighbors got their rejection letters this week.

But, they're still pushing back - hoping to convince the power company to help.

The tree that caused the surge toppled onto power lines over on Masonic Drive back on August 16. Duke Energy says, it's not their problem. The City of Greensboro says it's not their problem either. Even so, neighbors tell me, they've still got a huge problem with this destructive power surge.

At the Lindley Park Recreation Center, neighbors spent Tuesday night strategizing.

"I think everybody involved, and I think we need to get this message out, everybody should file a claim," said Bill Eckard.

He lost a number of things to the damaging power surge earlier this month, totaling about a thousand bucks. But, he knows other lost more: major appliance like dryers, dishwashers, and refrigerators.

"If five people just ask for a claim, and there are 300 of us out there, we all need to get a claim in there," he said.

Sharon Ridge says, one of her surge protectors went up in flames.

"The power surge hit that one surge protector so heavily that it caught on fire," Ridge explained, "And luckily we were home, and my husband was able to grab it out of the wall, in flames, and get it outside."

Duke Energy says, this all happened because a tree snapped, falling on lines, that caused a powerful burst of voltage to more than 350 homes.

While this wasn't a typical outage, Duke says company negligence was not to blame, so they've denied the 20 or so claims filed by people who live in Lindley Park.

"How can we safe guard ourselves against something occurring again?" Ridge asked.

Neighbors here say, they're owed a better explanation, and want more people to file a claims, to show the power company the true impact.

"If we could get a figure together, I think that's a great idea," Eckard said.

