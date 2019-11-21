GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. —

When?

The Guilford County Schools bus driver walkout for wages is planned for Monday the 25th and Tuesday the 26th. GCS is off the rest of the week for the holidays.

Where?

Bus drivers will not be attending work those days, and instead will be holding up signs outside of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

How Long Will It Last?

It could be less than two days. It could be longer than two days.

"If we have to do this, and hopefully we don’t, if we have to do this, that’s just saying those are the days {Monday and Tuesday} we’re taking leave for, that’s not saying how long this could be," said Joshua Graham, a GCS bus driver.

Why is it happening?

GCS bus drivers say they need higher pay. Starting pay is $12.50 an hour.

Graham said the walkout is a last resort because they've exhausted all other verbal efforts with school leaders and county commissioners.



"It’s something I really wish we didn’t have to do I really do," He explained. "I feel like with this number, I feel like we can make a difference."

Starting pay for GCS bus drivers is $12.50 an hour. There are currently 60 bus driver vacancies according to the district, which is creating more work for the current employees.

Who Supports the Walkout?

1. The Guilford County Association of Educators

2. Many parents who spoke with WFMY News 2

3. Around 150 GCS bus drivers who are participating

Who Doesn't Support the Walkout?

1. Guilford County Schools

"We don't disagree that bus driver pay needs to increase, certainly it does, but I think there's an appropriate way for that message to come across," GCS Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said.

2. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners

"This is more of a state issue than it is a county issue," Board Chair Alan Branson said.

3. Some GCS bus drivers who talked to WFMY News 2 don't support it, and we know about 400 bus drivers are not participating.

What's Next?

At the Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday night, dozens of parents plan to show up to address commissioners in support of GCS bus drivers.

Parents will also be holding a 'chalk your car' curbside event, where they will write messages on their car windows in support of bus drivers. That starts at 5 p.m. Thursday outside of the Commissioner's meeting. Another 'Chalk Your Car' event will be held on Sunday - one day before the walkout.

The Guilford County Association of Educators will hold a news conference on the walkout outside of Smith High School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Guilford County Schools says they are formulating a plan. They haven't reached out to parents yet about those plans. In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, GCS said they would be looking for staff who have their CDL license to step in on Monday and Tuesday to make up for the lack of drivers. They are also researching areas of highest demand.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to state leaders for responses to the planned walkout for wages. We will update this article when we get more information.

