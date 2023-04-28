'I'm ready to reach the pinnacle of being a man' | Ex-convict hopes to get a second chance

Justin McMillan of Greensboro was sent to prison more than a decade ago. He's now spending time searching for a job but it's been challenging.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It can be a challenge for some to get a second chance.

Monday, News 2 highlighted groups that help formerly incarcerated people find jobs.

More recently, News 2 spoke with a man that's been having difficulty getting hired.

13 years ago, 33-year-old Justin McMillan was involved in a lot of crime in Greensboro.

"Inner-city crime, drugs, gang, violence and things like that," said McMillan.

It eventually caught up with him the night of a deadly shooting.

"It wasn't supposed to happen like that but it did happen and somebody lost their life," said McMillan.

He and a friend were both convicted of 2nd-degree murder and he spent 10 years in prison.

"I had to go to a place of darkness within me because that was a dark place in a dark time," said McMillan.

During his time in prison, he reflected on how he could better his life.

"I didn’t have a GED so, I went to start school. I went to the GED program and all of the little community college courses they offered. I took every last one of them. I got all the certificates and everything," said McMillan.

He said he then took classes to improve his behavioral and trade skills. Once he got out, it was time to find a job. But because of his felony conviction, it hasn't been easy.

"It's either I’m always getting let go or I’m told that I can only make a certain amount of money," said McMillan.

There are resources available for former offenders looking for jobs. Such as the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Project Reentry.

"There are some criminal charges that you have that prevent you from getting certain jobs and that’s true, but you just don't go that path. But if you have the right work ethic, you have the right attitude and you have the way you package and market yourself, you can pretty much go wherever you like," said Project Reentry Director Rebecca Sauter.

McMillan doesn’t plan to give up.

"I've been looking to see companies that actually hire felons. Since I don't have a job, I've just been pouring into the church," said McMillan.

He hopes at least one employer will give him a chance.