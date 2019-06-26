A former YMCA counselor has been found guilty of Sexually Assaulting multiple young boys. The Forsyth County’s District Attorney Office said Michael Pegram pleaded guilty to all charges.

The investigation started in May of 2017 when a victim of the sex assault came forward years later. Kernersville Police said Pegram assaulted at least eight victims with the youngest being 10 years of age dating back to the 90's. One of the victims said he was assaulted at the camp and at Pegram’s house on Adams Street in Kernersville. Investigators said incidents of sexual abuse with other victims also occurred at the YMCA, his house, Camp Hanes, and Piney Grove Fire Department where he was a volunteer firefighter.

Pegram faced 21 counts of Indecent Liberties, first-degree Sex Offense, and Statutory Sex Offense. He will serve a minimum of 24 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender.

