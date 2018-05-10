GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — A free recycling drop off in Greensboro has been closed because of illegal dumping.

The free recycling drop-off location at Fire Station #43, 4854 Lake Jeanette Rd., has been temporarily shut down.

The City of Greensboro sent a press release explaining the temporary closure.

"In the past two years, residents have used these recycling dumpsters to discard furniture, mattresses, construction materials, and hazardous waste, all of which should be sent to the landfill or the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center. In the next few months, the City’s Field Operations Department plans to re-open the drop-off at a nearby location that will be less prone to illegal dumping." -- City of Greensboro.

If you use the current site, you can use this Web page or check out the GSO Collects app to find another drop-off site or the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center location.

