GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a video that has gone viral.

Lance Parker caught a bus driver driving through Greensboro on his dashcam video going through a red light, a stop sign, and not signaling when changing lanes. He calls them mistake #1, #2 and #3.

The woman behind the wheel of a school bus with Guilford County students onboard says she felt threatened by Parker: the man taking the dashcam video.

Parker says he was in no way threatening.

"I’m looking out my window and I could see this car come from behind the bus, his face hanging out of the car, his fist swinging at me," the driver, who wants to remain anonymous, said.

Parker said he was not following the bus, saying it's his normal route home and he happened to catch all of the mistakes.

The driver admits to cutting Parker off, but insists shes used a turn signal. She also doesn't believe she ran a red light or stop sign despite the video.

"I did use my blinker, that’s part of driving safely, of course it goes off and our buses aren’t that great so you have to constantly play with the blinkers."

WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters asked "so you turned your directional on but you're saying it must have cut off at one point?

"Yes because we were sitting still so it would have cut off eventually," the driver said.

So you think the directional is faulty? You did turn it on but its faulty?

"Yes that's how the buses act," the driver said.

She defends the other two instances Parker labeled mistakes, chalking them up to Photoshop and misperception.

Jessica Winters said "The light is red and it appears you took a left turn on a red light."

"That was the one where it was a second red light," the driver said.

Jessica asks, "a second red light what does that mean?"

"You know how you turn and the light goes red green and yellow real quickly?"

Jessica asks "so you’re saying when you made that left turn it was a green light?"

"Yes it was green but of course he didn't record that, he only recorded the red light," the driver said.

"In the video it appears to be red," Jessica states. "It's red when he pulls up and you probably left two seconds prior to him so it had to be red."

"It couldn’t have been, it had to be green," the driver said.

"But in the video, you can see that its red," Jessica said.

"Yeah I see it but he could have altered it," the driver said.

"So you think that’s a matter of Photoshop?" Jessica asked.

"Yes."

Parker says the video is not Photoshopped.

The driver says she was a bus driver for 18 years and doesn't have so much as a speeding ticket on her record.

The driver worked for a company called First Student who contracts with Guilford County Schools. She was not a GCS bus driver but there were Guilford County students onboard. First Student fired her when they caught wind of the video.

"I'm an excellent driver, I try to be safe at all times especially with my children, because they’re my children when they're on that bus and it's my responsibility to keep them safe," the driver said.

