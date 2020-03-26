GRAHAM, N.C. — The business is open five days a week, every week for the past 22 years. Cut-N-Up Hair Salon in Graham is more than a place to get your hair cut and colored, “We love our customers like family,” said Tracey Morrow.

The co-owner and her partner Kristi Comer locked the salon up tonight around 5 pm like they do most Wednesday nights but this time they won’t open it back up for 30 days, “It’s devastating, I’ve been self-employed for 26 years and this is the first time in my life I’ll be unemployed,” said Morrow.

Like many businesses across the state, the shop was ordered to close by Governor Roy Cooper. As the Coronavirus continues to spread closing many businesses was inevitable, “We knew it was coming and we respect his decision we just have to deal with it and get through it and come out of it,” said Kristi Comer.

At least for the next 30 days, the shop will be closed. Comer and Morrow plan to re-open when given the okay but they are concerned about going a month with no income, “It’s frightening, we have a rainy day fund, we’ve had it for years, we keep it for instances like this,” said Morrow.

Unlike many of the thousands and thousands of workers laid off or out of work Morrow and Comer are not eligible for unemployment. The ladies say they plan on spending more time with family and praying this doesn’t drag on any longer, “I’ve been telling everybody I’m going to have the cleanest house in Alamance County because I have nothing else to do,” said Morrow.

As for expenses like electricity, payroll, and rent. The only other stylists that work there are independent contractors who rent a space. The lights will be off so the electric bill won’t be that bad and the two women hope their landlord will cut them a break on the rent this month, “She’s a super lady so hopefully, she can work something out with us,” said Morrow.

