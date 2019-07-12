WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With work continuing on the Business 40 Improvement Project, not only does the corridor get a new name, Salem Parkway, but it will also get new exit numbers.

According to a release from NCDOT, the current signage shows the Business 40 numbers.

If weather permits, however, crews will be closing lanes on the eastbound Business 40 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 20.

While the lanes are closed, workers will be changing the exit numbers to show those for U.S. 421.

The signs will be changed between the splits. Eastbound Business 40 traffic will notice the new signs first. Starting at U.S. 52, crews will work to change all of the eastbound signs before moving to the westbound direction.

According to NCDOT Resident Engineer Larry Shaver, drivers will not be seeing double exit number signs. However, because all of the work will not take place in one night, drivers will see the new U.S. 421 exit signs and then suddenly begin seeing the old Business 40 exit signs.

“We do not want to startle drivers. We want to alert them that this is a work in progress and to expect sudden exit sign changes from the new to the old. We anticipate the work from U.S. 52 to eastern split and back will be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather. Crews will then move to the west side of the project and change the exit numbers between Cloverdale Avenue and I-40.”

Shaver also added that the name Business 40 will no longer be used. Before the project is completed, new signs will show the road to be Salem Parkway/U.S. 421.

Below is the list of old and new exit numbers. They can also be found on Business40nc.com after Monday and on Facebook.

Eastbound US-421 exits (from west to east) with their old and new numbering:

Eastbound US-421 to I-40 East will become Exit # 238 (previously no exit number)

Exit # 2A, US-421 to Silas Creek Parkway South, will become Exit # 237B

Exit # 2B, US-421 to Silas Creek Parkway North, will become Exit # 237A

Exit # 3A, US-421 to Knollwood Street, will become Exit # 236

Exit # 3B, US-421 to US-158/Stratford Road, will become Exit # 235

Exit # 4, US-421 to Cloverdale Avenue, will become Exit # 234C

Exit # 5A, US-421 to Peters Creek Parkway, will become Exit # 234A

Exit # 5C, US-421 to Marshall Street and Cherry Street, will become Exit # 233B

Exit # 6A, US-421 to US-52 South, will become Exit # 232C

Exit # 6B, US-421 to US-52 North, will become Exit # 232B

Exit # 6C, US-421 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will become Exit # 232A

Exit # 7, US-421 to Lowery Street, will become Exit # 231

Exit # 8, US-421 to US-158/Walkertown/Reidsville, will become Exit # 230

Exit # 10, US-421 to Linville Road, will become Exit # 228

Exit # 12, US-421 to NC-74 West, will become Exit # 227

Exit # 14, US-421 to Kernersville/South Main Street, will become Exit # 224

Exit # 15, US-421 to NC-66/NC-150/Kernersville/Walkertown, will become Exit # 222

Exit # 17, US-421 to Macy Grove Road, will become Exit # 221

Westbound US-421 exits (from east to west) with their old and new numbering:

Exit # 17, US-421 to Macy Grove Road, will become Exit # 221

Exit # 15, US-421 to NC-66/NC-150/Kernersville/Walkertown, will become Exit # 222

Exit # 14, US-421 to Kernersville/South Main Street, will become Exit # 224

Exit # 12, US-421 to NC-74 West, will become Exit # 227

Exit # 10, US-421 to Linville Road, will become Exit # 228

Exit # 7, US-421 to 5th Street, will become Exit # 231

Exit # 6C, US-421 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will become Exit # 232A

Exit # 6B, US-421 to US-52 North, will become Exit # 232B

Exit # 6A, US-421 to US-52 South, will become Exit # 232C

Exit # 5D, US-421 to Main Street, will become Exit # 233A

Exit # 5C, US-421 to Cherry Street and Marshall Street, will become Exit # 233B

Exit # 5A, US-421 to Peters Creek Parkway, will become Exit # 234A

Exit # 4B, US-421 to West First Street, will become Exit # 234B

Exit # 4A, US-421 to Cloverdale Avenue, will become Exit # 234C

Exit # 3C, US-421 to Stratford Road North, will become Exit # 235A

Exit # 3B, US-421 to Stratford Road South, will become Exit # 235B

Exit # 3A, US-421 to Knollwood Street, will become Exit # 236

Exit # 2B, US-421 to Silas Creek Parkway North, will become Exit # 237A

Exit # 2A, US-421 to Silas Creek Parkway South, will become Exit # 237B

Exit # 1, US-421 to I-40, will become Exit # 238

VERIFY: Keto Might Not Be The Safest Diet

Burlington Police file child sex charges against former Greensboro group home worker

A guide to using mortgages and loans to pay for home renovations

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users