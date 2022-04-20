Day 3: Exoneration hearing continues for men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in Winston-Salem

Ginger Calloway, a forensic psychologist, takes the stand as she is questioned about methods used to determine the cognitive disabilities of the murderer.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It is now day three of the innocence hearings for the men convicted of killing NBA All-Star Chris Paul's grandfather.

Nathaniel Jones,61, was beaten to death in November of 2002.

The five teens convicted for killing Jones, "The Winston-Salem 5" are having a hearing to determine if they're eligible for exoneration.

Dorrell Brayboy, one of the Winston-Salem 5 died in 2019. The only way Brayboy's record will even be considered for expungement is if the defendants are found innocent.

Ginger Calloway, a forensic psychologist, is on the stand to answer questions about the methods used to determine the cognitive disabilities of the five men.

The state and Calloway went back and forth as the state challenged the idea of the defendants being brought in before the initial trial to be evaluated.

“I am aware that no one that was brought in to be evaluated," Calloway said.

Then the state responded by making a statement about how the lawyers representing the boys showed no concern for the defendant's mental capacity at the time.

“I don’t think it’s a fair assumption, but it’s an assumption," Calloway said.

They also individually reviewed their report cards, progress reports, classroom grades, and behavior in school along with their tardiness and absences.

On day two of the hearings, Calloway said based on her findings, the men at the time of the murder showed signs of intellectual disabilities and adaptive deficits.

"Chronologically, they were 14- and 15-years-old but functioning like 8- and 10-year-olds," Calloway explained.

Then, shoe impressionist, William Bodziak gave his statements about a popular Nike shoe, which has nothing special about the wear. He went on to explain how they see a huge percentage of them in various cases.

"To use those features and infer that this shoe is one of a kind is very misleading," Bodziak said.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775