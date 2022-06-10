Small single-engine plane crashes into Greensboro home

No one was home at the time of the crash. The pilot was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad Airport Police, ARFF, Greensboro Fire and Police Departments are on the scene after a plane crashed into a Greensboro home Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:36 p.m. on Birkdale Drive in Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

A small-single engine Fisher Celebrity biplane hit a home, damaging siding and breaking a window.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The pilot was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Airport officials said the pilot was the only person on the plane and is expected to be ok. No one else was injured during the incident.

There are no fuel leaks reported.

Greensboro Fire confirms a small plane crashed in a Greensboro neighborhood this afternoon. It hit a home, breaking a window and damaging some siding. Firefighters say no one was home at the time @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ESpGh6M20d — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) October 6, 2022

