WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Triad is expecting snow Thursday and some people are wondering if the cold will kill off pests before the start of spring.

McNeely Pest Control said insects are pretty well protected against cold temperatures.

"They’re well-designed for surviving and they’re not eating in the wintertime anyway typically so they are, they go into a state of hibernation or diapause that allows them to slow their body functions down and not feed all winter," said Frank Fowler with McNeely Pest Control.

Fowler said it's actually sudden temperature changes, like warm weather followed by a cold snap that can really harm bugs.

We've had warm temperatures this winter, but Fowler doesn't think it's enough. He also said snow doesn't necessarily affect pests either.

"It’s probably a non-event. The snow normally, if it’s not too icy or not too, too cold, really the temperature with the snow doesn’t get cold enough to really kill an insect. It’s more likely to add moisture to the ground and insulate the ground," said Fowler.

Fowler said the rain we've seen this winter might actually mean more termites in the spring.

He said now is a good time to check your windows, walls and doors to make sure they're well-sealed before the snow gets here.

