What does "Queer" mean in LGBTQ+

The "Q" in LGBTQ+ means queer but when is it okay to use that term?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June is PRIDE month in North Carolina. A month to recognize those in the LGBTQ+ community who continue to fight for equality.

But what do all of the terms mean? And when are they okay to use?

Most know what the letters stand for but not everyone knows what they mean. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and the list goes on. The word "queer" can be confusing to some.

Our Amber Lake spoke to community organizations to find out the meaning of the word.

Chair of Alternative Resources of the Triad, Brian Coleman said, "queer" is an umbrella term that could basically mean anything. The term “queer” wasn’t widely used back in the day and was mostly considered to be derogatory. But Coleman said language has evolved, turning the word into something more powerful.

“Queer could mean that that means that they're bisexual in nature, or they identify heavier to one side of the spectrum than the other. Or maybe they're in that center part. Or maybe they're the ACE group, the asexual group, to where it's just, I'm queer, you don't have to pick,” Coleman said.

Queer could encompass none of the letters, some of the letters or all of the letters.

Now, when is it okay and not okay to use the term?

Coleman explained, “We need also to remember that word is used as an identifier, and should probably only be used when you hear someone identify to themselves as such.”

Coleman said he always has an analogy he goes back to in order to explain.

"Identifying it as a snowflake, every single one of them is. Because science tells us that every snowflake is frozen water, but none of them are the same but are comprised of exactly the same thing, frozen water. Well, people are just like that. We're all just snowflakes, we're comprised of exactly the same thing. But none of us look the same, none of us are the same. So "queer" has become something that is empowerment,” he said.

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center said, “for many young people, the word "queer" is used as an umbrella term to describe diverse sexual and gender identities. In this context, it is an affirming word. But, for many older LGBTQ people the word queer is viewed as a slur. Because the word has vastly different meanings it's always best to ask before you use it.”