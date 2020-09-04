GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s tough being stuck at home during these trying times but, there’s an advantage to living in the Triad.

“We’re so fortunate in Greensboro, I mean we’ve got Country Park, got Battleground Park, Bur-Mill, over 50 miles of trials that are, like I said, all interconnected,” said Dale Holder.

Dale Holder talks about how the Fat Tire Society keep trails in the Greensboro park system clean for mountain bikers.

WFMY

Our parks and our trial systems are unlike any other city in the state of North Carolina.

"We have some of the best amenities in all of the country, in all of North Carolina, and in all of the country so, for our citizens to recognize that, that means a lot to us," a spokesman from the Greensboro Parks Department said.

Getting out and getting some exercise is good for us. It helps clear your mind, relieve your stress, and boost your spirits.

"Ya know, it's an advantage over many other big cities in North Carolina. They do have trails in Charlotte and they do have trails in Raleigh, but none of them are connected like what we have here," said Holder. He's the leader of the Fat Tire Society in Greensboro which is a group of mountain biking enthusiasts who love riding but, also help to keep a lot of those trails nice and clean.

Holder said, "Ya know there's more people on the trail so we just ask that everybody share the trail, enjoy it and have a good time, and enjoy this beautiful weather.

"Think about if this happened in November or December and it's getting dark at five o'clock and it's cold outside," said Holder. And, he's right. At least we've been going through with nice and warm weather so far.

So, take care of yourself and ease your mind during these uncertain times. Going for a walk and getting exercise isn't cancelled, as long as you practice your social distancing.

