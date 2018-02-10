GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Thanks to Hurricane Florence, there are tons of mosquitoes breeding in Eastern North Carolina.

The mosquito problem stretches across our state, but experts said they aren't migrating from the east. Even a little bit of flooding in the Triad can mean issues with mosquitoes.

Casey Rae Williams finds mosquito bites all over her two-year-old daughter, Carmen.

"My mom and my dad, they live in Randolph County so they've been a lot of mosquitoes out there and they seem to be even bigger than normal. They love to eat up the kids. And so they'll come home and they'll be little mosquito bites just all up and down their legs. A ton of them," said Williams.

The mosquito-pocalypse is affecting many people across the Triad.

RELATED: Huge Swarms Of Mosquitoes Greet NC Mom, Daughter

"There have been a lot more mosquitoes for this time of year and I still have to put my mosquito candles out and even though, my granddaughter and husband and I ate one the porch last night and we both got bit," said Greensboro resident, Verna Morgan.

Some folks are finding mosquitoes three times their average size. Experts said these ones are called "Gallinippers," a species that could have been dormant for years.

"It's more than likely to do with the flooding from the recent hurricane and that there's been a lot of that population of eggs laying dormant, waiting for that perfect flood event," said Joe Johnson, Guilford County Environmental Health Manager II.

RELATED: ‘Mosquito-Pocalypse Is In Full Effect’: NC Hit by Blood-Sucking Pest Outbreak After Florence

While the insects are larger, experts said take normal precautions, but be more diligent.

"Covering your skin, long sleeve shirt and pants. Luckily we're getting into the cooler part of the year hopefully so that won't be quite as uncomfortable," said Johnson.

Also, avoid going outside during dawn and dusk and make sure to wear repellant. Williams makes this a habit.

"We just try to like spray her down and get it on her clothes and stuff like that too and just make sure that we reapply every now and then," said Williams.

Experts also said the "gallinippers" aren't known to carry dangerous diseases, like West Nile, but their bites are extra painful.

© 2018 WFMY