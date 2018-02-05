We live in a world where social media is king, but often, it's uncharted territory. When it comes to privacy - do you know how your personal data is collected - and what it's used for?

A new Facebook advertisement is asking users to trust the social media giant again, after a political consulting firm accessed the personal information of millions of users.

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the issue of data privacy head on. At a Facebook developer conference, Zuckerberg said the company will work to stop the misuse of its platforms. Earlier this year, it came to light that a consulting firm misused data of more than 87 million Facebook users.

But, after several instances of negative publicity for the site, experts say it's like a light bulb turned on. People are beginning to understand - what you post is not private.

“People starting to realize that they can't do Facebook or Instagram or whatever, and just put anything that you want out there. There are people watching, and you have to be much more mindful and much more careful,” said Professor Ananda Mitra, with Wake Forest University.

Mitra teaches Communications, and Tuesday night, he helped students prepare for their final project – in a class specifically learning about Facebook. He doubts people will abandon the social media site, but knowing their information is collected and used, will stick with people - and they'll be better for it.

“I think people will move on, but if we can at least keep this in mind, that this happened, and we need to be more mindful, and more attentive, that would be a positive outcome,” he said.

High Point University Professor John Mims says if Facebook really wants to regain the public's trust - it'll need to be transparent

“They need to share with their users, not in some huge privacy policy, that is 3 miles long that no one understands and no one ever reads, but actually here's what data we collect and here's how we use it,” Mims said.

You can see what kind of information the Facebook has on you. Go to “setting,” then under general account settings, click “download a copy of your Facebook data.”

