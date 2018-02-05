GREENSBORO, NC -- Right now thousands of people are live on Facebook and some of them are making serious cash. Think QVC but without the rules and regulations. Selling on Facebook is for everybody.

"It’s like a one-woman show – is really the only way I know how to describe it," Laura Magunson said.

A simple search on Facebook will prove it, pearl parties are popular. That means people opening up oysters live on the social media site and revealing the prize inside. Customers tune in to a live broadcast, follow a link to the host’s website, purchase an oyster and wait for the host to open it up.

"It’s very similar to the old-school Tupperware parties."

But unlike your mother’s Tupperware party, instead of 12 people sitting in a living room, the host is in her own home chatting and interacting with people on Facebook.

Magnuson or “The Shuckin’ Mermaid” logs on three times a week and has for about a year now. She's a consultant for "All About Shuckin'," a company owned by Kelli Raney.

"I think the highest viewers that we’ve had on our show was 300 viewers at one time watching our show that I do from the comfort of my own home," Raney said.

And it’s not as easy as it sounds.

"While all of this is happening I’m juggling two iPads," Magnuson said. "I also have my personal cellphone and an old cell phone that I have hooked up on WiFi. I’m also checking my orders and writing out envelopes".

All this and making money. Magnuson makes 25% commission off of each purchase. That can add up. Items range from $25 to $80 just for an oyster on Maguson's product page. That doesn’t include the sterling silver jewelry to showcase what’s inside.

"We do know that a majority of consumers – over 80% find the experience of online shopping enjoyable," Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at the Wake Forest University School of Business, said. "The marketplace for live purchasing continues to grow, shoppers are looking for that experience, just like you can get it at retail outlet you can get it online."

But pearl parties go beyond why customers are buying, it’s really why they’re watching. Magnuson said the community has a lot to do with it.

"People are very loyal," she said.

Her customers are they’re hooked on the element of surprise - never knowing what the oyster they purchase will hold. Even the host doesn't know what kind of pearl, or how many, are inside. But Magnuson depends on the people watching not just to buy but to interact and share.

"So if I have people watching and they’re like, ‘I really like her show, she’s really personable,’ and they want to share and then other people see it that’s how it spreads like wildfire" she said.

Magnuson hosts a small-scale show. Some of the most popular pearl parties can see close to 600 share and 70,000 views.

It's safe to say that there's a hidden treasure inside Facebook Live: a way to make money. All it takes is someone, like Magnuson, to open it.

