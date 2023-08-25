The Facebook Settlement deadline is in one week! Sign up by August 25, 2023

How much will you get? It's not yet known, but probably enough to buy lunch.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One week. You have one week to apply for Facebook settlement money.

Yes, it's real. and yes, it's super easy.

No, you're not going to make big bucks. It's probably going to get you a nice free lunch, but you only have to do 30 seconds of work to get it.

The claim form is pretty straightforward. It includes name, address, and current email address are required. You'll be asked for the email address associated with your Facebook account, and the phone number. and the username of your page. There are helps on the form that directs you to your settings so you can get your correct Facebook name.

You can get your payment several different ways, from a prepaid MasterCard, PayPal, Venmo, by Direct Deposit into your bank account, or Zelle. If you don't trust any of those options, you can even get a paper check mailed to you.

''A lot of people are eligible for this and this is if you happened to use Facebook in the U-S between May 2007 and December 2022 then you might get a piece of this settlement, even though it might not be that much, said " Cordilla James, The Wall Street Journal.

Why is this settlement happening in the first place? Meta, Facebook's parent company, agreed to a $725 million settlement.