GREENSBORO, N.C.-- With the first wintry weather mix heading towards the Triad, now is the time to prepare your car for the cooler temperatures.

But let's make sure what you are doing is necessary.

Let's start with the most widespread myth. Idling you car will warm it up faster.

Experts say you don't need to do this. You're actually doing more harm than good to both your car and the environment when you let your car idle. Mechanics say to just take it easy for the first few minutes of your drive.

Here's another one you can label fiction. If I have four-wheel or all-wheel drive I'm good to go in the ice and snow.

Car experts say not so fast. Yes, they'll give you better traction as you drive, but neither helps you stop better. Mechanics say it can give you a false sense of security.

"They'll be able to handle the inclement weather and the slick roads. But to go out and go mad like most people do race like it's dry, bad news. You will go down the road and you will see them in the ditch upside down," Adolph Hattley, a Greensboro mechanic said.

That brings us to tires. Do you need to put on winter tires every year?

Hattley says they're more of a preference for folks in this area.

"Mountains, I would say yes. It would be good to have winter type tires because you get more snow, not so much in the Piedmont or the coast." Hattley said.

It's a good idea to keep your gas tank at least half full. This way, if you get stranded you'll have enough fuel until help comes. It can also prevent a fuel line freeze.

Here are some things you should do: check your antifreeze levels, tire pressure, tire tread and battery. And get new windshield wipers if you haven't replaced them in the last 6 months.

© 2018 WFMY