On Wednesday, top health leaders at the state and national level addressed the threat of the new coronavirus, classified as COVID-19.

Across the board - experts say the threat remains very low, but that could change - meaning they're preparing now to prevent further spread.

"Our containment strategy has been working," said Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services at a White House press conference, "At the same time, what every one of our experts have been saying for more than a month now remains true: the degree of risk has the potential to change quickly and we can expect to see more cases in the United States."

Since it's formation at the end of last month, North Carolina's coronavirus helpline has gotten hundreds of calls. Here are some of the top concerns and questions:

Are there any cases of coronavirus in North Carolina?

The answer: No.

"I want again to reiterate and reassure that again we have no confirmed cases in North Carolina," said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, "Currently we still consider the risk to North Carolinians very low."

That goes for the rest of the country, according to health experts at a White House press conference this evening.

"As of today, we have 15 Cases of COVID-19 that have been detected in the United States, with only one new case detected in the last two weeks," said Azar, "We also have three cases among Americans repatriated from Wuhan, and 42 cases among Americans repatriated who had been stuck on the Diamond Princess in Japan."

Do I have coronavirus?

Short answer right now - probably not.

Health officials continue to stress that we're in the height of flu season, and COVID-19, also a respiratory virus - spreads the same way and has almost identical symptoms, to flu and the cold.

So, they say, use the same kind of prevention methods: cover your cough, wash your hands, and stay home if you're sick.

"Tried and true, not very exciting measures, but important ways that you can prevent the spread of respiratory viruses," said Dr. Anne Schuchat with the CDC.

Should I worry about international travel?

It depends on where you're going.

Right now - the CDC advises travelers to avoid nonessential travel to China and South Korea, with a less severe warning about travel to Iran, Italy, and Japan.

You can find a full list of travel warnings here.

Health experts say the containment strategy has been working, but at the same time, they expect more cases in the United States. They say - staying prepared - is the name of the game.

